Ministry of Defense: Ukraine will increase the number of long-range attacks on Russia several times

Ukraine will increase the number of long-range attacks on the Russian Federation several times.
This was reported to journalists by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, a Babel correspondent reports.
"About two weeks ago, a decision was made to increase the number of operations several times, and the contracting of tens of thousands of new long-range drones is already being prepared to increase the intensity and scale of strikes," he noted.
The minister also said that last year, Ukraine developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones (deepstrike), which allowed it to regularly carry out high-precision strikes on critical targets deep inside the enemy.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.