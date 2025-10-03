15 drones spotted over military base in Belgium

On the night of October 3, 15 unidentified drones were spotted over the Belgian military base in Elsenborn.

This was reported by the Belgian TV channel VRT News.

The drones were spotted at around 1:45 a.m. over the Elsenborn military base, located a few kilometers from the German border. The base covers an area of 28 square kilometers. It is an army training camp that includes a guarded area where shooting exercises are conducted.

As VRT News military columnist Jens Fransen writes, at the time, a system for detecting drones was being tested at the base, and it was able to detect them.

"There is reason to believe that the drones flew from Belgium across the border into Germany. They were also seen there by the police in the small town of Düren," he says.

It is not yet known where the drones came from or who was flying them. The Belgian military is investigating the incident.

In September, a number of violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered the airspace of Estonia.

Due to the appearance of drones, the main airport in Copenhagen was temporarily closed, they were also recorded in Norway, Germany, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark. After this, Germany announced the creation of the Center for Protection against Drones.

On September 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian military would deploy a mission to Denmark to share experience in countering drones.

