“Diia” has launched online certification of mine action operators. How it will work

"Diia" has launched online certification of mine action operators. From now on, almost all stages can be completed remotely — from submitting an application for certification to an appeal. The only offline stage will remain the on-site inspection.

This is reported by "Diia".

There will be separate online cabinets for operators and certification bodies, allowing them to quickly exchange documents and comments. Each stage has clear deadlines, and the minimum certification time is from one month.

In the operatorʼs office on the "Diia" portal, specialists receive or extend the validity of the certificate, expand the scope of activity, or undergo monitoring. The entire cycle of demining operator activities can be found here.

To obtain an operator certificate, the following algorithm is required:

log in to the "Diia" portal using the officialʼs CEP;

choose the desired service — Mine Action Operator Certification;

choose initial or recertification, expansion of the scope of activity or other required service;

fill out the online application and upload the required documents;

sign everything using a qualified electronic signature (QES);

track the status in the operatorʼs personal account.

Currently, there are 125 operators registered in Ukraine, most of them are Ukrainian, only 8 are foreign.

“Scaling up and accelerating demining is among the government’s key priorities. After all, Ukraine today is one of the most mined countries in the world,” wrote the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Demining Ukraine

According to the United Nations Development Program estimates for 2023, the work on demining the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to the then Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174 000 km² of Ukraine are littered with explosives, and the mined fertile lands of the country could feed 80 million people.

For 2022-2027, the amount of commitments from Ukraineʼs partner countries exceeds $850 million — this is money allocated for projects in the field of humanitarian demining.

Earlier, the chief officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi stated that it would take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine — these are the approximate calculations of sappers.

As of January of this year, sappers have surveyed, demined, or cleared 35 000 km² of Ukrainian land since the start of the full-scale invasion. This is larger than the Odessa region, the largest in Ukraine.

As of March 2025, 139 000 km² (23%) of Ukraineʼs territory remained potentially mined. In September 2023, this figure reached 30%.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.