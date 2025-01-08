Since the start of the full-scale invasion, sappers have surveyed or demined 35 000 km². This is more than full Odesa region

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, sappers have surveyed, demined, or cleared 35 000 km² of Ukrainian land. Thatʼs more than full Odesa region, which is the largest in Ukraine.

This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, about 17 thousand km² became suitable for use again in 2024.

In 2024, farmers were able to use 2 850 km² of agricultural land again. In total, last year, sappers surveyed 3 180 km² of such areas.

Svyrydenko emphasized that, in addition, there is progress among specialists working in the field of mine action.

Yes, 73 mine action operators have the relevant certificates.

At the end of 2024, there were over 200 vehicles capable of mechanically clearing territories. Some of them were manufactured or assembled in Ukraine.

And in August, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine approved amendments to Resolution No. 284 at a government meeting — from then on, farmers will be compensated 100% for the demining of their agricultural territories.

The Humanitarian Demining Center has already held 50 auctions and concluded 47 agreements for agricultural land demining. The total savings amounted to more than 15%, or 97 million hryvnias, Svyrydenko emphasized.

"Modeling shows that after demining these lands, in just 1-2 years it will be possible to harvest grain, the profit from which will be comparable or even higher than the costs of demining," she said.

According to her, since the start of the full-scale invasion, partners have allocated almost $1.1 billion for humanitarian demining. These funds were spent to strengthen mine action capabilities. This includes training specialists, purchasing machinery and equipment, and work in the fields.

Demining Ukraine

According to the United Nations Development Program estimates, in 2023, demining work in Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosives, and the mined fertile lands of the country could feed 80 million people. In the period 2022-2027, the amount of commitments from Ukraineʼs partner countries exceeds $850 million — this is money allocated for projects in the field of humanitarian demining.

In total , 30% of Ukraineʼs territory is contaminated with Russian mines. Earlier, the head of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi stated that it would take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine — these are the approximate calculations of sappers.

In June of this year, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine declared that the first state register of territories contaminated or likely contaminated with explosive objects would be created in Ukraine.

