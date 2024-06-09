Ukraine will create a register of mined lands

In Ukraine, the first state register of territories contaminated or likely to be contaminated by explosive objects will be created. The Cabinet of Ministers made such a decision at a meeting on June 7.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Information from various sources will be added to the register. For example, the Center for Humanitarian Demining will enter data on the results of a non-technical land survey or mine action operators. State bodies, whose subdivisions demine the territories — information on land survey and clearance. And the local government — information about the inspection of plots, due to pollution, the owners of which were given local tax benefits.

It will be possible to enter information about the results of the examination into the register, in particular, with the help of satellite images, scanning tools, etc. It should include the entire territory affected by hostilities. The examined territory, in which explosive objects were not detected or neutralized, will be excluded from the register.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkaravayny, the creation of the register is an important step in the field of humanitarian demining, as its launch will allow automating and speeding up many processes.

Thanks to the registry, it will be possible to monitor the demining process of territories in almost real time and effectively plan further demining work. Farmers will receive statements about the status of their lands: whether they are contaminated or cleaned. And the local authorities will be able to control the state of agricultural lands, the owners of which have been granted tax benefits due to mine contamination. Information in the register will be important for investors and for the implementation of projects for the restoration of Ukraine, Bezkaravainy emphasized.

Currently, the website of the State Emergency Service already has a map of the territories where explosive objects have been found or are likely to be found, but it is not yet a register.