A woman in labor who was injured in the shelling of Kyiv on September 7 died in hospital

A 24-year-old woman who was injured by Russian shelling on the night of September 7 died in the hospital. She was pregnant at the time of the attack — doctors had to urgently induce her labor.

Hromadske was informed about this at the clinical hospital where the victim was staying.

The woman was diagnosed with a blast injury and burns over 95% of her body. She was on a ventilator. She also underwent a cesarean section, which worsened her condition.

The womanʼs condition was described as serious and unstable. Despite being conscious, her laboratory parameters, such as her white blood cell count, were deteriorating.

The victimʼs civilian husband, who was in a neighboring intensive care unit with 70% body burns, was transferred to the burn unit after his condition improved.

The victimʼs newborn son was also in intensive care. As of September 17, his condition remained serious: the child was on artificial ventilation.

