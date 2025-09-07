Russians launched a massive attack on Kyiv and several other regions at night. There are dead and wounded (UPD)

On the night and morning of September 7, Russian troops massively attacked several regions of Ukraine with drones and missiles.

Kyiv and the region

A 9- and 16-story building were hit in the Svyatoshynsky district. Two people died, including a one-year-old child. Another 20 people were injured.

Also 4-story residential building also was damaged in the Darnytsky district as a result of the attack .

An 18-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized in a massive drone attack in Brovary (Kyiv region). Houses were damaged in several areas, and a stable in Fastivske, where seven horses died.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Drones attacked infrastructure on the Dnipro River. In Kryvyi Rih, UAV and missile attacks caused several fires, damaged high-rise buildings, a company, and an administrative building. 3 men were injured.

A 54-year-old man died in the Nikopol region. Another 64-year-old local man was injured.

Odesa region

Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were attacked, several fires broke out, and three people were injured.

As a result of the hits, a multi-story residential building was damaged — firefighters extinguished the fire on the top floor.

There were also fires in a 9-story building, a warehouse building, and a car, and the Sports Palace was damaged. The fires have been extinguished.

Zaporizhzhia

The number of victims from the evening attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 17. A married couple died in the region due to an air bomb strike on Novopavlivka.

One of the enterprises in the regional center was also under attack, causing a fire covering an area of 1 000 m².

Poltava region

In Kremenchuk, the Russians targeted the bridge over the Dnipro River, blocking traffic. Experts are now assessing the extent of the damage and the possibility of its further operation.

This bridge is on the balance sheet of “Ukrzaliznytsia”, due to the attack the carrier changed the routes of trains No. 59 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv — Odesa.

They will travel via the stations Poltava-Kyivska, Romodan, Hrebinka, Taras Shevchenko (Smila), Znamyanka. Buses will transport passengers to the Kremenchuk station.

The route of train No. 260 Chop — Kremenchuk has also been changed, it will run to the “Kryukiv-na-Dnipro” station, from where a bus transfer is also planned.

Similarly, for the return route — buses will be waiting for passengers near the Kremenchuk station at 1:30 PM with the next transfer to cars to Transcarpathia.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” emphasized that train delays in the region are expected in the coming days, while repairs are ongoing.

