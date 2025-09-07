Russian attack on Kyiv. Mother and several-month-old son killed, government building damaged for the first time

The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv was damaged for the first time due to a Russian attack on the night of September 7.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

In particular, the roof and upper floors were damaged. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

In total, as of 09:25, damage was recorded in more than 10 locations in the capital. Among them were direct hits on residential high-rise buildings in the Svyatoshynsky and Darnytsky districts.

The last three floors of a 16-story building in the Svyatoshynsky district were damaged. In one of the damaged 9-story buildings in the district, the 4th to 8th floors were partially destroyed.

Two people died here — a 32-year-old woman and her several-month-old child, and the father suffered serious injuries.

In another 9-story building, the third floor was damaged, and rescuers rescued nine people there. Work is ongoing at all locations.

There are cars on fire in the area, rescuers are putting out a fire in a non-residential area. In addition, the roof of one of the kindergartens was damaged — there was a small fire there, which has already been extinguished.

Peopleʼs homes were also damaged in the Darnytsky district. The drone hit a 4-story building, preliminary reports indicate partial destruction of the 3rd and 4th floors. At least two people were injured.

In total, people died and 20 were injured in the city, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

There are also reports of local consequences of the attack in the Holosiivsky district: broken windows, isolated debris in open areas.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.