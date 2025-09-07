News

Russians attacked Ukraine with 810 drones and 13 missiles. How many were shot down?

Olha Bereziuk
On the night of September 7, the Russians launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine — attacking 823 drones and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the following were launched across Ukraine at night:

  • 810 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types;
  • 9 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;
  • 4 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Crimean TOT.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses had neutralized 751 air targets:

  • 747 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;
  • 4 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles.

Nine missiles and 54 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 33 locations, as well as falling debris at eight locations.

2 people died in Kyiv, including a one-year-old child. Another 18 people were injured. There were also deaths in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. 3 people were injured in Odesa.

