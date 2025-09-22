Reuters: US plans to impose sanctions on entire International Criminal Court

The United States plans to impose sanctions against the entire International Criminal Court (ICC) this week, which would jeopardize its daily work.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Washington has already imposed targeted sanctions against several prosecutors and judges of the court, but adding the court itself to the sanctions list would be a serious escalation.

Six sources told the agency that a decision on such sanctions against the organization is expected soon.

Court officials have already held emergency internal meetings to discuss the implications of possible comprehensive sanctions. Diplomats from the courtʼs member countries have also met.

Sanctions against a court as an institution can affect its basic day-to-day operations — from the ability to pay staff salaries to access bank accounts and common office software.

To mitigate the potential fallout, the ICC staff this month received advance salaries through the end of 2025, three sources said. The court is also looking for alternative providers of banking services and software, three sources said.

Three diplomatic sources said some of the ICCʼs 125 member states will try to counter the new US sanctions during the UN General Assembly in New York this week. However, all signs point to Washington increasing pressure on ICC, four diplomatic sources in The Hague and New York said.

What preceded

The US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on February 6, 2025, imposing sanctions on ICC, accusing it of "inappropriate actions" against the United States, Israel, and other US allies. The sanctions also target prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued the arrest warrant for Putin.

The order imposes financial sanctions and visa restrictions on the ICC officials who assisted in investigations against Americans and Israelis, as well as their family members.

The International Criminal Court has responded to US sanctions against its staff, saying they will hinder its independent and impartial work. At the same time, the court "firmly supports its staff".

In August, the US State Department imposed sanctions against two judges and two prosecutors of the International Criminal Court.

The International Criminal Court is the only court in the world with the right and jurisdiction to prosecute heads of state for the most serious crimes. ICC is investigating the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

On March 17, 2023, it issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian childrenʼs rights commissioner. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a war crime.

ICC also issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov on June 24, 2024. And on March 5, 2024, ICC issued arrest warrants for commanders of the Russian long-range aviation Sergei Kobylash and the Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov.

