The International Criminal Court responded to the US sanctions against its employees

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned sanctions imposed by the United States on court officials involved in investigations against Americans and Israelis.

This was reported by the court press service.

ICC believes that American sanctions will harm the courtʼs independent and impartial work.

"The Court firmly supports its staff and is committed to continuing to provide justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities around the world in all situations that arise before it," the statement said.

ICC also called on the 125 member states, civil society and all countries of the world to "unite for justice and fundamental human rights".

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has criticized the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and several Hamas leaders at the same time. It has also criticized the International Criminal Court for “putting former and current US military personnel at risk by “subjecting them to harassment, ill-treatment and possible arrest”.

The US does not recognize the jurisdiction of ICC, so it is not obligated to execute its arrest warrants.