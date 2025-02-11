ICC prosecutor who issued Putinʼs arrest warrant finds himself under US sanctions

The United States has expanded its sanctions against the International Criminal Court to include prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued the arrest warrant for Putin.

This is stated in the appendix to the decree of US President Donald Trump.

The sanctions order was published on the White House website on February 6, and on February 11, the name Karim Khan was added to it. The sanctions include freezing the American assets of those on the list and banning them and their families from entering the United States.

The International Criminal Court reacted to the sanctions against Khan and expressed regret about it.

"The court promises to continue to fulfill its judicial mandate in the interests of millions of innocent victims of atrocities," the press service wrote.

And they called on the 125 participating states, civil society, and all countries of the world to unite for international justice.

What preceded

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on sanctions against the ICC on February 6, accusing it of "inappropriate actions" against the United States, Israel, and other American allies.

The order imposes financial sanctions and visa restrictions on ICC officials who assisted in investigations against Americans and Israelis, as well as their family members.

The International Criminal Court has responded to US sanctions against its staff, saying they will hinder its independent and impartial work. At the same time, the court "firmly supports its staff."