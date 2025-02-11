ICC prosecutor who issued Putinʼs arrest warrant finds himself under US sanctions

The United States has expanded its sanctions against the International Criminal Court to include prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued the arrest warrant for Putin.
This is stated in the appendix to the decree of US President Donald Trump.
The sanctions order was published on the White House website on February 6, and on February 11, the name Karim Khan was added to it. The sanctions include freezing the American assets of those on the list and banning them and their families from entering the United States.
The International Criminal Court reacted to the sanctions against Khan and expressed regret about it.
"The court promises to continue to fulfill its judicial mandate in the interests of millions of innocent victims of atrocities," the press service wrote.
And they called on the 125 participating states, civil society, and all countries of the world to unite for international justice.
What preceded
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on sanctions against the ICC on February 6, accusing it of "inappropriate actions" against the United States, Israel, and other American allies.
The order imposes financial sanctions and visa restrictions on ICC officials who assisted in investigations against Americans and Israelis, as well as their family members.
The International Criminal Court has responded to US sanctions against its staff, saying they will hinder its independent and impartial work. At the same time, the court "firmly supports its staff."
- The International Criminal Court is the only court in the world with the right and jurisdiction to prosecute heads of state for the most serious crimes. The ICC is investigating the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. On March 17, 2023, it issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian childrenʼs rights commissioner. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a war crime.
- The ICC also issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov on June 24, 2024. And on March 5, 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for commanders of the Russian long-range aviation Sergey Kobylash and the Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov.