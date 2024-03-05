ICC issued arrest warrants for the commanders of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation and the Black Sea Fleet

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for the commander of Russiaʼs long-range aviation Sergei Kobylash, and the commander of the Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov.
This was reported by the press service of the International Criminal Court.
They are suspected of war crimes — attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects with excessive harm to civilians, as well as crimes against humanity. The court has reason to believe that the commanders are responsible for the missile strikes on Ukraine from October 10, 2022 to at least March 9, 2023.
The arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court stipulates that now Russian commanders must be detained and brought to court if they find themselves on the territory of the 124 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.
- In May 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported suspicion of Sokolov for ordering the firing of Kalibr missiles at Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. On August 10, 2022, four people died and another 40 were injured in a rocket attack on his orders. Sokolov was charged under three articles — encroachment on territorial integrity, waging an aggressive war, and violating the laws and customs of war. Dozens of Ukrainians died because of his orders.
- In November 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers reported suspicion of Kobylash. It was he who gave the order to the occupiers to strike the residential high-rise building and the parking lot in Uman, Cherkasy region on April 28, 2023. At least 23 residents of Uman, including six children, died as a result of enemy shelling. He is responsible for dense bombing of densely populated areas of Mariupol and other massive attacks by Russian aircraft.