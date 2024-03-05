ICC issued arrest warrants for the commanders of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation and the Black Sea Fleet

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for the commander of Russiaʼs long-range aviation Sergei Kobylash, and the commander of the Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov.

This was reported by the press service of the International Criminal Court.

They are suspected of war crimes — attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects with excessive harm to civilians, as well as crimes against humanity. The court has reason to believe that the commanders are responsible for the missile strikes on Ukraine from October 10, 2022 to at least March 9, 2023.

Sergey Kobylash

The arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court stipulates that now Russian commanders must be detained and brought to court if they find themselves on the territory of the 124 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.