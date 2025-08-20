The US State Department imposes sanctions against two judges and two prosecutors of the International Criminal Court

The US State Department has imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors of the International Criminal Court for "persecuting" Israeli and US citizens.

This is stated on the State Department website.

The sanctions include Kimberly Prost (Canada), Nicolas Guillou (France), Nazhat Shamim Khan (Fiji) and Mame Mandiaye Nianga (Senegal).

According to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, these judges “participated in the International Criminal Court’s attempts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute citizens of the United States or Israel without the consent of either state”.

He added that the ISS threatens the national security of the United States and Israel.

What preceded

The US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on February 6, 2025, imposing sanctions on ICC, accusing it of "inappropriate actions" against the United States, Israel, and other US allies. The sanctions also target prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued the arrest warrant for Putin.

The order imposes financial sanctions and visa restrictions on ICC officials who assisted in investigations against Americans and Israelis, as well as their family members.

The International Criminal Court has reacted to US sanctions against its staff, saying they will hinder its independent and impartial work. At the same time, the court "firmly supports its staff".