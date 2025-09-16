Prosecutor General: 57 prosecutors with disability status have already been dismissed after inspections

After inspections, 57 prosecutors with disability status have already been dismissed from the prosecutorʼs office.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, 56 prosecutors have been dismissed from administrative positions, and 228 disciplinary complaints are under consideration.

What preceded

At the end of October 2024, the Ministry of Health reported that the central MSEC would be liquidated by the end of the year. This decision was preceded by the exposure of the head of the Khmelnytsky regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Current heads of MSEC will not be allowed to hold positions in the updated system of medical commissions. However, other doctors who currently work at MSEC will be able to apply for work at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only if they are practicing medicine.

From January 1, 2025, medical and social expert commissions were liquidated in Ukraine. Instead, expert commissions formed in cluster and supracluster hospitals will operate, and the concept of "medical and social expertise" is being replaced by the term "assessment of everyday human functioning".

The Ministry of Health, together with law enforcement officers, checked 1 692 decisions of medical and social expert commissions regarding officials. According to the results of the check, 423 people were sent for additional examination.

In 445 cases, the disability assessment was canceled. And in 286 cases, new decisions were made, in particular, on changing the disability group (226 cases) or changing the term of disability assessment (60 cases).

