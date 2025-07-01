In Ukraine, 445 decisions of the Civil Service Commission on establishing disability for officials were canceled

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, together with law enforcement officers, checked 1 692 decisions of medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) regarding officials.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

In total, the audit included 2 630 cases of officials from over 70 state bodies who were diagnosed with disabilities. Based on the results of the audit, 423 people were sent for additional examinations.

In 445 cases, the disability was revoked. And in 286 cases, new decisions were made, in particular, to change the disability group (226 cases) or change the term of disability (60 cases).

The largest number of officials who have been diagnosed with a disability and are under investigation are:

The State Customs Service of Ukraine — 810 cases, of which 369 have already been considered, 129 decisions have been canceled, and in 78 cases the decisions have been changed;

The State Tax Service of Ukraine — 518 cases, of which 291 were considered, 90 decisions were canceled, and 64 were changed;

Prosecutorʼs Office bodies — 448 cases, of which 203 have already been considered, 80 decisions were canceled, in 45 cases the decision was changed, and 121 people were summoned for additional examination.

What preceded

From January 1, 2025, medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) were liquidated in Ukraine. Instead, expert commissions formed in cluster and supracluster hospitals are now operating, and the concept of "medical and social expertise" is being replaced by the term "assessment of everyday human functioning".

This decision was preceded by the exposure of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

