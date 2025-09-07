Information about the third death in Kyiv has not been confirmed (UPD)

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Tymur Tkachenko reported a third death due to the Russian attack.

However, it soon became known that this information was not confirmed, and the number of deaths did not change — there were two of them.

The head of the Kyiv City State Administrationʼs Department of Health Valentyna Hinzburg told Suspilne that the number of victims has not changed either — there are currently 20 of them. 7 people were hospitalized, 4 of them are in serious condition.

In particular, a 24-year-old woman, who was pregnant at the time of the attack, is in extremely serious condition. Doctors decided to urgently induce labour, and the child is now in intensive care. The woman was transferred to the burn unit of the city clinical hospital, and doctors are fighting for her life.

Other people hospitalized include a man and woman, ages 72 and 74, and another 24-year-old man. All of them suffered significant burns.

