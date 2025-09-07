The Defense Forces lost 5 km² in the Pokrovsk direction in August, but regained control over 26 km²

On the front, the Pokrovsk sector remains one of the most difficult. Over the past week, Ukrainian units have repelled about 350 enemy attacks there.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, it was in the Pokrovsk direction that the Russians concentrated their main efforts and created the largest offensive group trying to break through the Ukrainian defense.

Syrskyi added that in August, the Defense Forces lost 5 km² in the Pokrovsk direction, but later managed to regain control over 26 km². A similar ratio in favour of Ukraine also in the Dobropillia direction.

