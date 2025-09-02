The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the village of Udachne in the Donetsk region from the Russians.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The fighters of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" destroyed all the Russian strongholds. Over the course of two weeks, the assault groups gradually cleared house after house and raised the Ukrainian flag over the village.

