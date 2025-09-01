The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in the Donetsk region from the Russians.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 31, fighters of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" entered the settlement and raised the Ukrainian flag there.

The General Staff noted that it took the military two weeks to gradually, step by step, walk through each street of the village.

"At night we were setting up groups, identifying the enemy, coordinated assault and ʼcleaning upʼ," the General Staff described the stages of the liberation of Novoekonomichne.

On August 24, the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported the liberation of three more villages in the Donetsk region — Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka. On the same day, it became known about the deoccupation of Novomykhailivka.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.