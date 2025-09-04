Members of the “Coalition of the Willing” are ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

Participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" at the summit in Paris on September 4 declared their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

This was reported on the UK government website.

"The Prime Minister welcomed the announcement by the partners of the Coalition of the Willing to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to further strengthen the countryʼs stockpiles," the report said.

Discussing the latest military plans of the Coalition of the Willing, the British Prime Minister stressed that the group has an “unwavering commitment to Ukraine, supported by President Trump”, and that they now understand “that we need to go even further to put pressure on Putin to stop the fighting”.

The main topic of todayʼs meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" was security guarantees for Ukraine and support for the Defense Forces. Participants also had a conversation with the US President Donald Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelensky gave details of the meeting.

The summit was attended by representatives of over 30 countries. They discussed the contribution of each country to ensuring security on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace. They coordinated positions and discussed the components of security guarantees.

The participants stated the need to increase support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. The preparation of the 19th package of sanctions by the European Union is currently underway. Japan is also working on sanctions measures.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives.

The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

Bloomberg sources also reported that about 10 countries are ready to send their forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee within the framework of a future peace agreement. In particular, the United Kingdom and France are ready to send hundreds of their soldiers, who will be stationed in Ukraine, but away from the front.

And Donald Trump stated on August 20 that Washington is ready to provide air support to Ukraine if a potential peace agreement with Russia is concluded.

