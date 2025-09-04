Bloomberg: Europe to persuade Trump to impose sanctions against Russia at “Coalition of the Willing” meeting

European leaders will persuade the US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on September 4.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

France wants the meeting to send a signal: Europe has done its part to support Ukraine, now itʼs up to the US president to make good on his threat to increase pressure on the Kremlin. President Emmanuel Macron said in Paris on Wednesday, September 3, that Europe is ready to provide security guarantees to Kyiv.

According to BFM TV, the summit will start at 11:30 Kyiv time. The summit will be physically attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidents of the European institutions Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The leaders of Britain, Italy and Germany, as well as US special envoy Steve Witkoff, will join by video link, sources said.

After the meeting, at 3:00 PM, the participants will call Trump, and at 4:00 PM, they will hold a press conference.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives. The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

Bloomberg sources also reported that about 10 countries are ready to send their forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee within the framework of a future peace agreement. In particular, the United Kingdom and France are ready to send hundreds of their soldiers, who will be stationed in Ukraine, but away from the front.

And Donald Trump stated on August 20 that Washington is ready to provide air support to Ukraine if a potential peace agreement with Russia is concluded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.