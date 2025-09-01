From September 1, all TRC employees will wear body cameras

From September 1, 2025, all employees of territorial recruit centers (TRCs) will record their work on body cameras. To implement the changes, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will centralize the video recording system for TRC.

This is stated on the departmentʼs Telegram page.

As Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal explained, employees of TRC and the Joint Service must record on video the verification of documents of those liable for military service, as well as the process of serving summonses.

"This step will ensure the transparency and legality of the activities of TRC notification groups, as well as protect the rights of both parties," Shmyhal emphasized on August 7.

To implement such an innovation, the Ministry of Defense has begun creating a special IT system, which provides for:

purchase of unified cameras;

creation of a centralized storage with a high level of data protection;

using software for quick analysis of records.

What preceded

The decision to introduce mandatory video recording was made, in particular, after a series of attacks on employees of TRC.

On August 16, a man attacked 3 TRC employees and a police officer with a knife in Kharkiv. The attacker was detained.

On August 5, a man tried to take the TRC employees hostage and threatened to detonate a grenade in Cherkasy.

On July 24, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained men who were preparing a double terrorist attack near TRC in Mykolaiv.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.