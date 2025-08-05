A man with a grenade tried to take TRC employees hostage in Cherkasy

In Cherkasy, a man tried to take hostage servicemen of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC), threatening to detonate a combat grenade.

This is written about by the Cherkasy TRC and Suspilne.

The incident occurred on Khimikiv Avenue when the TRC servicemen stopped a man to check his credentials.

During the conversation, the man pulled out a grenade, pulled out a check, began threatening to blow himself up and tried to take the TRC servicemen hostage. Eyewitnesses say that he also had a gun.

They negotiated with the man and eventually detained him.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.