In Kharkiv, a man attacked three TRC employees and a law enforcement officer with a knife — he was detained

In Kharkiv late on the evening of August 14, a man attacked three TRC employees and a law enforcement officer with a knife — he has already been detained. Two servicemen are in the hospital. One of them is seriously injured, and doctors fought for his life all night.

This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police and the Kharkiv TRC.

A police representative introduced himself to the man and asked for his military registration documents, after which the man attacked and fled. TRC emphasized that all the wounded servicemen were directly fighting against Russian aggression.

The police identified the attacker as a 36-year-old resident of the village of Solonytsivka, Kharkivsky district.

The local prosecutorʼs office opened criminal proceedings under Article 348 (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a military serviceman) and Part 2 of Article 15, Clauses 1, 8 Part 2 of Article 115 (attempted murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The defendant has already been placed in custody as a preventive measure, and he faces life imprisonment.

