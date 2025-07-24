A double terrorist attack was being prepared near the regional shopping center in Mykolaiv — SBU detained two men

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two alleged FSB agents who were preparing a double terrorist attack near the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) in Mykolaiv.

This is reported by SBU.

The investigation established that initially the enemy wanted to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) near the TRC administration building. Later, when emergency services arrived at the scene, another explosive device planted nearby was to be detonated.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Russians planned to kill as many people as possible in order to destabilize the internal situation in the frontline region, law enforcement officials say. According to the case file, the terrorist attack was prepared by two Moscow agents who acted separately from each other but had a common supervisor.

One of the suspects is a 38-year-old resident of the Kirovohrad region, who came to the attention of the occupiers when he posted anti-Ukrainian comments on social media. He was recruited and given the task of equipping the SVP and placing them in hiding places.

The Russian curator then passed on the geolocation of the caches to the perpetrator of the planned crime. The suspect is an 18-year-old resident of the Kyiv region who began cooperating with the Russian Federation while searching for easy money in Telegram channels.

On the instructions of the curator, the guy took two SVPs from the caches in Kherson and Mykolaiv. He hid one of them in a trash can near the Mykolaiv TRC, the second one nearby. At that moment, the Security Service officers caught him red-handed. The phone, on the camera of which he wanted to broadcast the terrorist attack live to the occupiers, was confiscated from the possible agent.

The SBU investigators informed the young man about the suspicion of a completed attempt at a terrorist act. His accomplice was detained at his place of residence, the man is suspected of treason committed during martial law. Both are being held without bail, facing 12 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.