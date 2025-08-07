From the fall, the TRC employees will be required to wear body cameras

From September 1, all employees of the Territorial Recruit Centers (TRCs) are required to wear body cameras.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

They will also be required to record video during document checks or service of summonses. Violation of this requirement will result in disciplinary action.

Currently, the coverage of body cameras is about 85%. Work is ongoing to purchase additional equipment.

Shmyhal emphasized that this step will ensure the transparency and legality of the activities of the TRC notification groups, as well as protect the rights of both parties.

The media regularly reports on abuse of authority by the TRC officers. For example, in July, two servicemen in Kyiv were charged with misconduct after the death of a conscript.

