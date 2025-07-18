Two employees of the Kyiv TRC were declared suspects after the death of a mobilized person

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has declared suspicions against the deputy head of the Podilsky TRC and a soldier of the Shevchenkivsky TRC of Kyiv for involvement in the death of a mobilized man.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

In May 2025, the TRC employees were transporting mobilized people from training centers in western regions to Kyiv. Among them was a Kyiv resident with certain health problems. SBI writes that he began to disturb the peace on the bus and argue with TRC employees.

Then a soldier from the Shevchenkivsky TRC beat the man and struck him with a taser, and the deputy head of the Podilsky TRC did not react to this, although he was responsible for transporting mobilized people. When the bus arrived in Kyiv, the man was taken to the parade ground, where he was pronounced dead.

The soldier is suspected of exceeding his official authority, and the deputy chief of knowingly failing to stop a crime committed by his subordinate.

Both defendants are in custody. The court extended this preventive measure on July 17.

