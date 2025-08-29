Russian strike on Kyiv. Death toll rises to 25

A Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28 killed 25 people.

This was reported by the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As of now, 25 people are known to have died, including four children, and dozens of people have been injured. An absolutely despicable attack that demonstrates Putinʼs true intentions — to continue the killings, not to take steps towards peace," he wrote.

Attacks on Kyiv on August 28

On the night of August 28, the Russians launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles over Ukraine, including “Kinzhal” and “Iskander” missiles. In Kyiv, two cases of direct missile hits on a residential building were recorded. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the record consequences of the attack — damage was recorded in all districts of the city in 33 places. The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were the most affected, one of the hits completely destroyed the entrance to a five-story building.

The offices of Ukrainska Pravda, Radio Liberty, the European Investment Bank, the EU mission, and the British Council were damaged during the attack.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the US President Donald Trump is "displeased but not surprised" by Russiaʼs attack in Kyiv.

