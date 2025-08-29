Hungary did not support the EU statement condemning the Russian Federationʼs massive strike on Kyiv

Hungary is the only one of the 27 EU members not to sign the statement by the blocʼs High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, condemning Russiaʼs massive strike on Kyiv on August 28.

This became known from a joint EU statement.

In a statement, EU representatives condemned Russiaʼs attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure, calling it "a deliberate escalation and undermining of peace efforts".

They also mentioned that the buildings of the European Union and the British Council were damaged during the attack, which "demonstrates the reckless nature of Russiaʼs actions and its disregard for international law".

"Deliberate attacks on civilians and non-military targets constitute war crimes. All commanders, perpetrators and accomplices in these grave violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable," the statement said.

The document was signed by all 26 EU members except Hungary. It was also supported by the United Kingdom.

Attack on Kyiv on August 28

On the night of August 28, the Russians launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles over Ukraine, including “Kinzhal” and “Iskander” missiles. In Kyiv, two cases of direct missile hits on a residential building were recorded. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the record consequences of the attack — damage was recorded in all districts of the city in 33 places. The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were the most affected, one of the hits completely destroyed the entrance to a five-story building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 29 that 25 people were killed in the attack.

The offices of Ukrainska Pravda, Radio Liberty, the European Investment Bank, the EU mission, and the British Council were damaged during the attack.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the US President Donald Trump is "displeased but not surprised" by Russiaʼs attack in Kyiv.

