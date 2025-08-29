Rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv have been completed. They lasted for over 30 hours

Rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv were completed on the morning of August 29. They lasted for more than 30 hours.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.
Rescuers dismantled the main structures of the destroyed building to make sure there were no more people under the rubble. Some bodies are still unidentified, and 8 people have not been able to contact their families.
It is now known that 23 people died in the Russian attack, 22 of them from hitting a house in the Darnytskyi district. Among the dead were four children, the youngest a two-year-old girl.
Emergency services workers rescued 17 people, including 4 children, from the rubble. A total of 53 people were injured in the capital.
Emergency restoration work is still underway so that residents of the surviving apartments can collect their belongings as soon as possible.
- On the night of August 28, the Russians launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles over Ukraine, including “Kinzhal” and “Iskander” missiles. In Kyiv, two cases of direct missile hits on a residential building were recorded. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the record consequences of the attack — damage was recorded in all districts of the city in 33 places. The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were the most affected, one of the hits completely destroyed the entrance to a five-story building.
- The offices of Ukrainska Pravda, Radio Liberty, the European Investment Bank, the EU mission, and the British Council were damaged during the attack.
- White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the US President Donald Trump is "not pleased, but not surprised" by the Russian attack in Kyiv.
