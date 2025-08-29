Rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv have been completed. They lasted for over 30 hours

Rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv were completed on the morning of August 29. They lasted for more than 30 hours.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Rescuers dismantled the main structures of the destroyed building to make sure there were no more people under the rubble. Some bodies are still unidentified, and 8 people have not been able to contact their families.

It is now known that 23 people died in the Russian attack, 22 of them from hitting a house in the Darnytskyi district. Among the dead were four children, the youngest a two-year-old girl.

Emergency services workers rescued 17 people, including 4 children, from the rubble. A total of 53 people were injured in the capital.

Emergency restoration work is still underway so that residents of the surviving apartments can collect their belongings as soon as possible.

