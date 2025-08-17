Zelensky and the President of the European Commission held a press conference. Key points

President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a press conference following their meeting on August 17 in Brussels.

The press conference was broadcast by the European Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Commission expects the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia in early September. The European Union also maintains the position that talks about Ukraine cannot take place without Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that real negotiations can only proceed from the front line at the moment. Territorial issues, due to their importance, can only be discussed at a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. There are currently no signals from Russia for this.

Also, according to Zelensky, there can be no division between Ukraine and Moldova in the process of European integration. If this happens, it will show that Europe is not united regarding Ukraine.

Politico reported on August 15 that the European Union is considering separating Moldovaʼs European integration process from Ukraine ahead of Moldovaʼs parliamentary elections on September 28. Such a move is expected to provide a powerful electoral boost to President Maia Sandu, whose Action and Solidarity party is campaigning on a pro-European platform.

European leaders will attend the upcoming meeting between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. Ursula von der Leyen has already confirmed her participation, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.