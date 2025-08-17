Politico: Finnish President to travel to US with Zelensky. Europe wants to strengthen Kyivʼs position at meeting with Trump (UPD)

European leaders plan to send Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Washington, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to strengthen Kyivʼs position.

Politico writes about this, citing the words of two European diplomats and another informed source.

European leaders hope he can help defuse tensions between Trump and Zelensky and convince the US president to include Europe in further negotiations.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has built close contact with Donald Trump, may also travel to Washington, one source said.

UPD: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be at the meeting between Zelensky and Trump, she wrote about this in X.

"At the request of President Zelensky, I will join President Donald Trump and other European leaders at the White House tomorrow," she wrote.

The official added that she will meet Zelenskyy in Brussels today, from where they will join the video conference of the "Coalition of the Willing".

In addition to the President of the European Commission, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have already officially confirmed their participation.

Politico notes that Ukraineʼs European allies are eager to avoid the scenario that unfolded during Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs first visit to the White House in February of this year. Then Zelensky and Trump quarreled, and after that the United States temporarily suspended arms supplies and stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine. Relations between the two countries remained tense for some time, but gradually normalized.

Now, European and Ukrainian officials are concerned that Putin is effectively returning to the international arena without taking any real steps toward peace.