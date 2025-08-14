The government has allocated over UAH 1.5 billion for the “eRecovery” program

The government has allocated UAH 1.6 billion for the "eRecovery" program — about a thousand families will receive compensation for housing destroyed by the war.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

About UAH 1.3 billion will be allocated for housing certificates to purchase homes to replace destroyed ones — 839 people will benefit from them. Another UAH 335 million will go to rebuild houses on their own land for 152 families.

The "eRecovery" program

Acceptance of applications for the "eRecovery" program started on August 1, 2023 in "Diia". In October 2023, Ukrainians who renovated their housing at their own expense received the right to compensation under the "eRecovery" service. The "eRecovery" service is also available to people with shared housing.

From December 2023, Ukrainians with housing certificates for compensation for destroyed property can apply for money reservation to buy new housing — a house or apartment.

In addition, the “eRecovery” housing certificate can be used to partially or fully cover the first installment of a preferential mortgage under the “eHouse” program. And on July 7, the authorities approved a resolution that, within the framework of the “eRecovery” program, allows commissions to remotely inspect destroyed housing in areas of active hostilities.

