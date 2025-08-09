News

Representatives of Ukraine, the US and the EU will meet in London on August 9. The American Vice President will arrive

Oleksandr Bulin
A meeting of national security advisers of Ukraine, the US, and the EU will take place in London on August 9.

This was reported by the British Foreign Office.

The meeting will be hosted by British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy and US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Earlier, Axious, citing three sources, wrote that Ukraine and several NATO allies had privately expressed concern that Trump might agree to Putinʼs proposals to end the war without taking their positions into account.

The idea of an in-person meeting in the UK emerged during a conference call between American, Ukrainian and European officials on Friday, August 8. The logistics of the proposed meeting are still being discussed, including who exactly will participate.

