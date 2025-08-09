Representatives of Ukraine, the US and the EU will meet in London on August 9. The American Vice President will arrive

A meeting of national security advisers of Ukraine, the US, and the EU will take place in London on August 9.

This was reported by the British Foreign Office.

The meeting will be hosted by British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy and US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Earlier, Axious, citing three sources, wrote that Ukraine and several NATO allies had privately expressed concern that Trump might agree to Putinʼs proposals to end the war without taking their positions into account.

The idea of an in-person meeting in the UK emerged during a conference call between American, Ukrainian and European officials on Friday, August 8. The logistics of the proposed meeting are still being discussed, including who exactly will participate.

Next week, on August 15, Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine.

Trump previously claimed that there was a "good chance" of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. However, Putin himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there were currently no suitable conditions for this.

WSJ writes that Putin presented his peace proposal to the Trump administration: a ceasefire in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk region and a freeze of the front line.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.