Trump reports date and place of meeting with Putin

The US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that his meeting with Putin will take place on August 15 in the state of Alaska.

"Further details will follow," the US president added.

Russian media reports that Putinʼs advisor Yuri Ushakov confirmed the date and location of the meeting.

"Russia and the United States are close neighbours, so it is quite logical that the meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Alaska," Ushakov said.

According to him, Putin and Trump will focus on discussing achieving a “long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”. He added that Moscow expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory. Trump has already been given an invitation.

The New York Times reported on August 6 that Trump wanted to meet Putin in person next week. The US president himself later said that there was a “good chance” of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Putin suggested that the meeting could be held in the UAE. Commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, he stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

