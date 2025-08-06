NYT: Trump wants to meet Putin in person next week

The US President Donald Trump revealed in a phone conversation with President Zelensky on August 6 that he wants to meet with Putin in person next week.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing two sources familiar with the plan.

Shortly after his personal meeting with Putin, he plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin — just the three of them, without European partners.

The phone call also included the US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trumpʼs special representative Steve Witkoff, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

On August 6, Trumpʼs special representative Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow, after which Trump and Zelensky spoke by phone. The American president described the meeting in Moscow as "significant progress". Zelensky said in an evening video address that European leaders were present during the phone call with Trump, and Ukraine proposed to form a common position with partners at the level of security advisors.

