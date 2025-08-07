Trump: “Thereʼs a good chance” of meeting with Putin and Zelensky

The US President Donald Trump believes there is a "good chance" of meeting with Kremlin leader Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He stated this during a briefing at the White House.

"Thereʼs a very good chance that there will be a meeting. We havenʼt determined where exactly. We had very good conversations with Putin today [...] This journey has been a long one and itʼs still ongoing, but thereʼs a very good chance that the meeting will happen very soon," Trump told reporters.

The US president added that there is now "a good chance that we will finally break this cycle of incomprehensible negotiations and finally have a good result". At the same time, he said that no breakthrough occurred during the talks between his special representative Steve Witkoff and Putin.

Shortly before Trumpʼs statement, the NYT wrote that the US president wants to meet with Putin in person next week. And shortly after the personal meeting with Putin, he plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin.

Trumpʼs special representative, Steve Witkoff, met with Putin in Moscow on August 6, after which Trump and Zelensky spoke by phone. The American president described the meeting in Moscow as "significant progress". Zelensky said in an evening video address that European leaders were present during the phone call with Trump, and that Ukraine proposed to form a common position with partners at the level of security advisors.

Trump said on July 29 that Washington would impose new tariffs and secondary sanctions against Russia within ten days if Moscow does not agree with Ukraine on a ceasefire. That is, Russia has a deadline of August 8. The Kremlin has repeatedly violated American deadlines, and Trump has threatened Russia with sanctions against it several times, but has never imposed them.

