Trump: Russia has 10 days to reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine or US will impose new tariffs and sanctions

The US President Donald Trump reported that Washington will impose new tariffs and secondary sanctions against Russia within ten days if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

He told reporters about this, NBC News reports.

"And I donʼt know if itʼs going to affect Russia, because he [Putin] obviously probably wants to continue the war, but weʼre going to put tariffs in place. And the different things that weʼre going to put in place, it may or may not affect them, but it could," Trump stressed.

On July 28, Donald Trump declared that he plans to shorten the 50-day deadline he gave Putin to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine because he was disappointed with it. In this way, the politician is trying to increase pressure and force Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Before that, the American president expressed disappointment that the Russian leader refused to agree to a ceasefire and announced a wave of weapons supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Reuters sources believe that Putin intends to continue fighting in Ukraine until the West agrees to his terms for peace. The interlocutors are convinced that he is not intimidated by Donald Trumpʼs threats of increased sanctions, and his territorial claims may expand as Russian troops advance.

Trumpʼs position on sanctions against Russia

For several months of his presidency, Trump refrained from imposing new sanctions on Russia, believing that doing so could foster a productive relationship with Putin to end the war in Ukraine. And he generally viewed sanctions as an overused and often ineffective tool, Reuters reported.

White House officials say Trump viewed the sanctions as an escalation of tensions with Moscow. But aides say Trumpʼs frustration with Putin is genuine and growing. They note that Trump began seriously considering sanctions against Russia after Russiaʼs devastating attacks on Ukraine in May.

The sanctions bill, drafted by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal and supported by 85 senators, gives Trump the authority to impose secondary tariffs of 500% on goods from countries such as China, Brazil and India that still buy energy goods from Russia.

