Axios: US, Ukraine, EU officials plan to meet in Britain ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Senior officials from the United States, Ukraine and several European countries plan to meet this weekend in the United Kingdom to develop common positions ahead of a planned meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This was reported to Axios by three sources.

Later, European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta, in a comment to reporters, stated that a meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the US, the EU, and the UK would take place on August 9.

Ukraine and several NATO allies have privately expressed concern that Trump might agree to Putinʼs proposals to end the war without considering their positions.

The idea of an in-person meeting in the UK emerged during a conference call between US, Ukrainian and European officials on Friday, August 8. The logistics of the proposed meeting are still being discussed, including who exactly will participate.

Next week, on August 15, Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine.

Trump previously claimed that there was a "good chance" of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. However, Putin himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there were currently no suitable conditions for this.

WSJ writes that Putin presented his peace proposal to the Trump administration: a ceasefire in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk region and the freezing of the front line.

