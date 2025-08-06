The US may sell Ukraine over $200 million in howitzer equipment and repairs. What is known

The US Department of State has approved the potential sale of repair, maintenance, and logistics services for M777 howitzers to Ukraine for a total value of $203.5 million.

This was reported by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in two releases: here and here.

There will be two contracts. The first, worth $104 million, approved military equipment, repair services, training, and support for M777 howitzers and related equipment.

The second contract, worth $99.5 million, provides for transportation, consolidation, and logistics services. These are the requests the US has received from the Ukrainian government.

In the first case, the prime contractor will be the British company BAE Systems. In the second, the prime contractor will be selected from among approved US suppliers.

Additionally, the US government is not currently aware of any compensation agreement regarding this sale. If there is one, it will be negotiated between the buyer and the contractor.

Washington says that this agreement will help the US achieve its foreign policy and security goals by strengthening Ukraineʼs security as a partner country that is "a driving force for political stability and economic progress in Europe".

What is known about weapons for Ukraine?

The US President Donald Trump, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, reported that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. They did not specify what kind of weapons and how much money was involved. However, Trump spoke of “billions of dollars in state-of-the-art weapons”, while Rutte emphasized that the agreement covers both ammunition and missiles. According to Trump, the costs will be covered by NATO members, not the United States.

After Trump declared the deal, Axios, citing sources, reported that the United States would sell nearly $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine. And thatʼs just the first phase.

It is already known that, in addition to the two Patriot systems that Germany will finance for Ukraine, Norway is ready to pay for another such system for Ukraine. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine needs 10 such systems and is currently seeking funding.

And on August 2, Reuters reported that the US and NATO are developing a new approach to supplying weapons to Ukraine, using NATO funds to purchase or transfer American weapons. The new mechanism aims to supply American weapons from Ukraineʼs Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

Ukraine will identify priority needs for amounts of approximately $500 million, after which NATO allies, under the coordination of Secretary General Mark Rutte, will agree on which of them will pay or transfer certain items.

The allies hope to provide Ukraine with $10 billion worth of weapons, a European official said, adding that the exact timing was still unclear.

On July 23, the US State Department approved the possible sale of HAWK Phase III missile systems to Ukraine for $172 million and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for $150 million.

And on July 31, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a bill that provides approximately $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Although Donald Trump opposes further military aid to Ukraine at American expense, and his 2026 budget did not include money for it, he still allowed the sale of weapons to Ukraine through private companies.

