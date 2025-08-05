Corruption on drones. Former head of Rubizhna City Military Administration Yurchenko sent to custody

The former head of the Rubizhna city military administration (CMA) Andriy Yurchenko was sent to custody for 60 days.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The Supreme Court also set bail in the amount of UAH 6 million.

The court summoned the NABU detectives who conducted the detention and search of Andriy Yurchenko. They were questioned about the details of the search and how Andriy Yurchenko behaved during the search.

What preceded

On August 2, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) reported the discovery of a deal to purchase drones and electronic warfare equipment.

According to law enforcement officials, a sitting MP, heads of district and city military administrations, and National Guard soldiers were caught taking bribes. The defendants concluded state contracts with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices — up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the businessmen, say the Bureauʼs employees. The commander of the National Guard removed from their positions the defendants in the NABU and SAPO corruption case.

The next day, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhii Haidai from the position of head of the Mukachevo Regional State Administration (RSA) and Andriy Yurchenko from the position of head of the Rubizhna City Military Administration (CMA).

On August 4, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to six participants in the scheme. They are:

the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhii Haidai ;

; the MP from the "Servant of the People" Oleksiy Kuznetsov ;

; the head of the Rubizhna CMA Andriy Yurchenko ;

; the commander of the National Guard military unit Vasyl Myshansky ;

; Vladyslav Marchenko , the owner of the drone production company "Acopters";

, the owner of the drone production company "Acopters"; the director of the same enterprise Yevhenia Sydelnikova.

On the same day, the Supreme Court of Ukraine remanded Oleksiy Kuznetsov, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, in custody for 60 days. His bail was set at UAH 8 million.

Serhii Haidai and Vladyslav Marchenko will be in custody for the same period, with bail of UAH 10 and 15 million, respectively.

On August 5, Sydelnikov and Myshansky were remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 2 million.

