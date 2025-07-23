Law enforcement officers have completed the investigation into the case of illegal enrichment of the AMCU Chairman Kyrylenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have completed the investigation into the case of the current head of the Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko.

NABU reported this on July 23.

According to the investigation, the top official did not indicate in his electronic declaration for 2024 20 real estate properties and a luxury car that were registered to his wifeʼs relatives.

It is about:

6 apartments in Kyiv and Uzhhorod;

a residential building of over 220 m² and two land plots near Kyiv;

two garage boxes;

six parking spaces;

three non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 m²;

BMW X3 car.

Law enforcement officers remind that Pavlo Kyrylenko has already appeared in court in a case of illegal enrichment and false declaration for 2020-2023.

