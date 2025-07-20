Oleksandr Usyk defeated British boxer Daniel Dubois by knockout and regained the title of absolute world heavyweight champion. The fight ended early — in the fifth round. The Briton received two knockdowns in a row, after the second of which he did not get up.

This became known from the broadcast of the match.

Usyk dedicated the victory to his fans.

“This is for the people, for the fans all over the world,” said the Ukrainian boxer.

Regarding the continuation of his career, Usyk said that he first wants to rest for 2-3 months. Regarding his next opponent, the boxer said: "Who is next? Maybe Tyson Fury. Maybe Joseph Parker. Iʼm not ready to say now."

The first fight between Usyk and Dubois took place in August 2023. Then the Ukrainian boxer won an early victory in the ninth round by technical knockout. One of the key moments of the fight occurred in the fifth round. The Briton punched Usyk below the belt, which caused the Ukrainian to lose his footing. The referee stopped the fight and gave Usyk a few minutes to recover.

In May 2024, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to become the absolute world heavyweight champion and the first absolute super heavyweight champion to hold all belts: WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBC. After that, Fury called for a rematch. In December of the same year, Usyk defeated British boxer Tyson Fury for the second time and retained the world boxing title.

In June 2024, Oleksandr Usyk voluntarily relinquished the IBF title. He could not simultaneously hold a rematch with Tyson Fury and defend this title in a fight with challenger Filip Hrgovic. Because of this, Usyk lost the status of the absolute world heavyweight champion. The IBF title remained vacant, and a separate fight was held for it. In June, it was Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois who competed for the belt. Dubois won by knockout and became the new IBF world champion.

