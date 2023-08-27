Usyk defeated Dubois by technical knockout. The Ukrainian retained the leading titles of the world champion

At night, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk won an early victory in the 9th round by technical knockout over Daniel Dubois. Thus, the Ukrainian defended the WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight world champion titles.

One of the key moments of the fight happened in the 5th round. The British boxer punched Usyk below the belt, which caused the Ukrainian to lose his footing. The referee stopped the fight and gave Usyk a few minutes to recover.

Dubois was knocked down for the first time in the last seconds of the eighth round. After a combination of blows from the Ukrainian, the contender got on his knee and was able to get up, after which the opponents were dispersed by a gong.

Duboisʼ knockdown in the ninth round after a powerful right-hand blow from the Ukrainian put an end to the fight. The referee signaled an early knockout in favor of the Ukrainian.

Usyk dedicated his victory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Usyk-Dubois fight began after midnight on August 27 in Wroclaw, Poland.