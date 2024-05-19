Oleksandr Usyk became the absolute heavyweight boxing champion of the world

Oleksandr Usyk is the absolute heavyweight boxing champion of the world, he defeated the British Tyson Fury. The fight took place on the night of May 19 in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian defeated the Briton by split decision (115-112, 114-113 and 113-114).

Now Oleksandr Usyk owns all belts — WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBC. The Ukrainian boxer became the first absolute champion in super heavyweight, who has all the belts. This happened for the first time since 1999.

The main fight of the evening was served by American referee Mark Nelson.

Before this fight, both boxers were undefeated at the professional level. The Ukrainian boxer triumphed in every 21 fights at the pro level — now in every 22 fights. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has won 34 of his 36 fights.

After the fight, the Brit announced a rematch against the Ukrainian in October 2024. Usyk agreed to this.