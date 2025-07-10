Reuters: The US resumes some arms supplies to Ukraine

The United States has resumed supplies of 155-mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision missiles to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

The agencyʼs interlocutors noted that Ukraine is currently being provided with 155-mm artillery shells and GMLRS missiles (for multiple launch rocket systems). At the same time, they did not specify how many weapons are being sent and whether the shipment has already been completed.

It is also unknown why the latest delivery only includes shells and artillery rockets, and whether a decision has been made to resume the supply of other weapons.

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Politico reported on July 2, citing sources, that the Pentagon is halting the delivery of some of the munitions to Ukraine that were allocated under former US President Joe Biden. This includes missiles for Patriot air defense systems. Military aid to Ukraine has been halted despite a report that it does not threaten the combat readiness of the US army.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made “to put America’s interests first”. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Ukraine had not received any official notices about the suspension or revision of the schedules of the US defense assistance deliveries approved by the previous administration. The Defense Ministry requested a telephone conversation with its US counterparts to clarify the details.

The US President Donald Trump promised on July 8 to send more weapons to Ukraine. And Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell officially announced the sending of “additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to ensure a lasting peace and stop the killing”. He did not specify what weapons were involved.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.