Trump promised “more weapons” for Ukraine, and the Pentagon announced additional assistance

The US President Donald Trump has promised to send more weapons to Ukraine, a statement he made after suspending military aid.

He said this before dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We’re going to send more weapons. They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re being hit very hard. We’re going to have to send more weapons. Defensive weapons first of all. So many people are dying in this mess,” the US president said.

In addition, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell officially reported the sending of “additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to ensure a lasting peace and stop the killing”. He did not specify what weapons were in question.

Meanwhile, Politico sources say that US aid, which was previously suspended, could be resumed after a series of high-level meetings this week and next week.