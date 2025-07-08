Politico told when the US could resume military aid to Ukraine

Suspended deliveries of the US military aid to Ukraine could resume after a series of high-level meetings in Italy and Ukraine over the next week.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Media sources say that the US intends to resume the supply of engineering equipment and armored vehicles to Ukraine. However, the exact timing has not yet been announced.

Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Rome at an international aid conference. Later this week and next, a meeting will take place in Kyiv.

At the same time, Kelloggʼs spokesman stated that the meeting between Trumpʼs special representative and the Ukrainian defense minister in Kyiv was not initially intended to discuss US military assistance and was "organized before news of the suspension of arms supplies emerged last week".