Politico told when the US could resume military aid to Ukraine

Suspended deliveries of the US military aid to Ukraine could resume after a series of high-level meetings in Italy and Ukraine over the next week.
Politico writes about this, citing sources.
Media sources say that the US intends to resume the supply of engineering equipment and armored vehicles to Ukraine. However, the exact timing has not yet been announced.
Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Rome at an international aid conference. Later this week and next, a meeting will take place in Kyiv.
At the same time, Kelloggʼs spokesman stated that the meeting between Trumpʼs special representative and the Ukrainian defense minister in Kyiv was not initially intended to discuss US military assistance and was "organized before news of the suspension of arms supplies emerged last week".
What preceded
Politico reported on July 2, citing sources, that the Pentagon is halting the supply of some ammunition to Ukraine that was allocated under former US President Joe Biden. These include Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery shells, Hellfire missiles, GMLRS precision systems, grenade launchers, Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft systems, and AIM air-to-air missiles.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made “to put America’s interests first after the Department of Defense reviewed our military support and assistance to other countries around the world”. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Ukraine had not received any official notices about the suspension or revision of the schedules of the US defense assistance deliveries approved by the previous administration. The Defense Ministry has requested a telephone conversation with its US counterparts to clarify the details.
As Politico journalists found out, the Pentagon did not warn anyone about the suspension of aid to Ukraine. This angered even Trumpʼs allies. Moreover, military aid to Ukraine was stopped despite a report that it did not threaten the combat readiness of the US military.
