The US has suspended military supplies to Ukraine because it has only 25% of the Patriot missiles needed to intercept air defense systems for the Pentagonʼs military plans.

The Guardian writes about this.

The publication notes that the decision to suspend the transfer of weapons to Ukraine was made based on internal Pentagon data: stocks of critical ammunition, in particular Patriot missiles, fell below the permissible level a few years ago — after the US began actively providing military assistance to Ukraine.

The situation escalated in June when the US launched nearly 30 Patriot missiles to intercept Iranian missiles flying towards the Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Earlier, the media reported on the alleged initiative of Deputy Secretary Elbridge Colby, but The Guardian clarifies: the decision was made by another Deputy Secretary of Defense, Stephen Feinberg. And after that, it was supported by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

Politico previously reported that the Pentagon did not warn anyone about the suspension of aid to Ukraine. This angered even Trumpʼs allies. Moreover, according to NBC News, military aid to Ukraine was stopped despite a report that it did not threaten the combat readiness of the US military.